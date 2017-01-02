Vietnamese structural reforms still in doubt

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Suiwah Leung, ANU The Vietnamese economy has shown resilience in the face of global headwinds. GDP growth is projected by the World Bank to be around 6 per cent for 2016 — higher than the large ASEAN economies of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. This growth has been bolstered mainly by robust domestic demand and strong performance in manufacturing exports. Yet the economic outlook is mixed, as rising global economic uncertainty challenges Hanoi’s commitment to necessary medium-term structural reforms. Retail sales rose by 9.5 per cent during 2016, indicating a healthy degree of consumer confidence supported by hikes in public sector wages as well as increases in incomes generally. The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 54 in November from 51.7 in October this year — any number above 50 signals an expansion in manufacturing output. But cutbacks in oil production, weak external demand and falls in agricultural output due to drought have prevented economic growth reaching the government’s earlier target of 6.5 to 6.8 per cent for 2016. Domestic demand has been substantially underpinned by rapid credit growth (reaching 19 per cent year-on-year) and government spending which, if unchecked, could spell trouble in the medium term. Still, for the time being, Vietnam is maintaining macroeconomic stability. Core inflation is low and headline inflation is at 4.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis for 2016, mainly due to increases in administered prices for education and health. The dong remained reasonably steady against the US dollar for much of the year. Foreign reserves rose steadily, albeit at 2.6 months of imports, just below the rule-of-thumb ‘comfort zone’ of three months. Despite increased focus on efficiencies in government spending and tax collection, the budget deficit remains large at around 6 per cent of GDP. As a result, public debt is now close to the statutory limit of …continue reading