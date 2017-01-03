Healthy and Smart

Source: ACCJ Journal Our January issue of The Journal focuses on education and health, as Japan leads the way in innovation and research. FUNDING MEDICINE

Technology and scientific advancement has allowed humanity to conquer many diseases, but there is still much more work to be done. The “Big Three” infectious diseases—HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis—remain a threat to millions around the world. And many tropical diseases are neglected because of the cost of research. The Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund, launched in Japan, has adopted a novel approach to fighting disease by leveraging the principles of product development used in the private sector for public purposes. We talk to GHIT CEO BT Slingsby and others about what the Fund hopes to accomplish. EDUCATION TECH

Smartphones, tablets, apps, and platforms such as learning management systems are changing education—not only for children but for corporate training and lifelong learning. Japanese companies and schools are innovating through partnerships both at home and abroad, working to boost the adoption of education technology—or EdTech—in Japan. We hear from many of those working in the field about their projects, tools, and why education must be a lifelong process. HELPING WOMEN

Lifelong learning is also key to meeting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Womenomics goals. Keiko Maruyama is doing her part to help women looking to start their own business and find a better work–life balance. As founder of Womanet Academy and Consulting, she trains women in the areas of marketing, sales, and IT. Maruyama talks to us about what moved her to found Womanet, the social issues she wants to address, and the importance of creating opportunities. FOOD TO GO

Although work and study are important, we all must eat. But finding time to visit your favorite restaurant—especially for lunch—isn’t always easy. At the end of September, Uber Technologies, Inc. made this task a bit easier by bringing …continue reading