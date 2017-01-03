Japan Foundation Free Talk – Anisong The Musical World of Anime on January 18th

Source: Japanese and Asian Film Reviews Following on from last month’s Japanese avant-garde music talk with Koichi Makigami, The Japan Foundation in London has lined up another great free talk involving music and Japan only this time it’s the World of Anisong, which is probably something easier to get into but no less interesting. It’s a free event and it takes place at Foyles Bookshop on January 18th at 6:45pm. There will be an actual singer/seiyuu at the event, a certain Aya Ikeda (My Anime List profile) who I’ve never heard of since she’s involved with the girl’s anime Precure! Here’s a video of Aya Ikeda in action: This event is free! So if you have the time and you like Japanese culture, this is a must-attend, as far as I am concerned. Here’s more information from the organisers: the-world-of-anisong-image ” data-medium-file=”https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/the-world-of-anisong-image.jpg?w=300″ data-large-file=”https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/the-world-of-anisong-image.jpg?w=640&h=428″ src=”https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/the-world-of-anisong-image.jpg?w=640&h=428″ alt=”the-world-of-anisong-image” width=”640″ height=”428″ srcset=”https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/the-world-of-anisong-image.jpg?w=640&h=428 640w, https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/the-world-of-anisong-image.jpg?w=150&h=100 150w, https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/the-world-of-anisong-image.jpg?w=300&h=201 300w, https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/the-world-of-anisong-image.jpg 650w” sizes=”(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px”> From the onset of anime in Japan, the accompanying music has always been fine-tuned to the content of the anime as well as its audience. While the music style of each song varies and differs depending on the period, the songs used and created for anime are often passionate, melodic and almost always undeniably infectious. Recently the songs have evolved from mere accompaniments or frills to the anime to become more independent and acknowledged in their own right as a genre known as anisong (“Anime songs”). Responding to this musical phenomenon, the Japan Foundation present a special event delving deep into the topic of anime music, which is today considered one of the main driving forces in the Japanese music industry. Featuring a talk by Dr Rayna Denison, lecturer at the University of East Anglia, the event will trace anime music’s brief historical journey …continue reading