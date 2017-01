書き初めKAKIZOME :The first calligraphy of the yearWe normally write our wishes, target, or motto of the year. This year l have written 日々是好日(nichi nichi kore kounichi) which is one of the Zen phrase that l like. This phrase has many meaningsEvery day can be good day depend on your attitude or your thought.It is important …

The post KAKIZOME THE FIRST CALLIGRAPHY OF THE YEAR appeared first on .

…continue reading