Pakistan muddles along

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Imtiaz Gul, CRSS Pakistan has endured over a decade of political discord, security crises and prolonged military rule. In 2016, the fragile civilian-led government experienced both setbacks and successes following this legacy of instability. Back in 2013, Pakistan underwent an unusual military to civil transition, beginning with the appointment of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in democratic elections in June. In November of that year, General Ashfaq Kayani handed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) baton to General Raheel Sharif. And in December, Iftikhar Chaudhry — the iconic yet controversial chief justice — also retired. In November 2016, General Qamar Hayat Bajwa was appointed the new COAS and in December Sharif picked Lieutenant-General Naveed Mukhtar as the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence Agency. These new appointments were a huge step forward in Pakistan's troubled journey to becoming a civilian-led government. They also meant that the country saw the backs of three generals in a span of just eight years. During this period the army's control over certain issues — such as terrorism — increased, as the federal and provincial civilian governments kept ceding space to the army due to the government's own disunity and weakness. On several occasions General Sharif cautioned the government against corruption and poor governance as his power and popularity grew. Beyond domestic political transition, Pakistan also negotiated a difficult international environment in 2016. In terms of Pakistan–Afghanistan relations, General Sharif began discussions with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani in earnest as he was determined to drag the Taliban to the table. But he was thwarted on all sides by various vested interests within the two countries' intelligence agencies. By November 2016, relations between the two countries were at rock bottom and some of the dreaded Pakistan Taliban factions embodied by the Tehreeke Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had begun morphing into