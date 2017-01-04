Hirosaki’s Moving Castle

Source: Japan Cheapo Hirosaki Castle is renowned for being one of the most picturesque castles in Japan. What it lacks in scale and grandeur, it makes up for in authenticity (it’s a real Edo era castle—not a reproduction) and its beautiful setting at the center of a tree-filled park with stark seasonal changes.

The castle in its usual position in spring

The most famous view of Hirosaki Castle is the one shown above—the diminutive castle perched on the corner of its motte overlooking the thousands of mature cherry blossom trees which surround it. However, if you visit between now and 2021, you may have to look a little harder to spot the castle. Due to the first strengthening work to be conducted on the supporting wall beneath the castle in over a hund