I’m the Only Gaijin in This Mansion!

Source: Loco in Yokohama You can count on a number of things happening during holiday season in Japan, and after all these years here, none of it even budges the needle on my WTFometer anymore. Once Mariah stops screeching about what she wants for Xmas, once those Xmas illumination extravaganzas no longer draw prohibitive numbers, and once all the kampai and bonenkai are done, Japan settles in for the actual holidays (that is, actual days off from work – Xmas day itself not being one of them) where people either rest, catch up with friends or make the obligatory trip back to one’s hometown to reunite with family. During this time, as you’d expect, most shops and businesses are closed, and many services that generally run like clockwork are modified or suspended…including garbage collection. Now, for the uninformed, garbage collection, in at least every place I’ve lived in Japan, is fairly serious business. Particularly residentially, because unlike with a public receptacle, only at home can you be held fully accountable. I remember when I first moved to Yokohama, I was living in a mansion tucked in the hills of Kikuna, 10 minutes by bike from planet earth. Even the nearest convenience store was a hike, so there were almost as many vending machines as there were mansions. It was in this residential desolation that I had my first (and last) run-in with a Gomi-Nazi for not separating my trash properly. She was a neighbor (one who managed to be taking her garbage out the same time, or soon after I did, on a number of occasions when I first moved in). I was living with my GF then, but she’d never noticed any neighborly stalking. So I figured it was a gaijin thing (behavior reserved for non-Japanese) or maybe I was just more cognizant of such behaviors than she …continue reading