Kiyoto Maruyama: one of Japan’s last public bath mural painters

If you’ve ever been to a sento, or a public bath in Japan, you may have noticed a large mural, typically one of Mt. Fuji. Most sentos are decorated with such murals on the interior, referred to as penki-e, and it’s common for them to be repainted at least once a year featuring Mt. Fuji in various forms.

But with the decline of sentos the art of sento mural painting is also dying. Currently there are only 3 remaining sento mural painters left in Japan and, at age 81, Kiyoto Maruyama (yes, he has a website) is the oldest. The other 2 are Maruyama’s disciple and then a disciple to that disciple.

Maruyama begins with a blue-painted canvas | photos by Nao Suzuki/Excite Bit

He then creates an outline using chalk

According to a recent interview, Maruyama got his start in 1960 when he was working for an advertising agency. Indeed, sento mural painting has its origins in a type of low-brow advertising. Vendors would pay for advertisements to be painted on the walls of sento where town folk often went to rest their weary muscles. And the murals would be painted for free as an add-on. But eventually advertisements shifted elsewhere and sento mural painting gradually became a standalone art.

He then creates an outline using chalk