Countering terror in Bangladesh

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Iftekharul Bashar, RSIS 2016 was a challenging year for counterterrorism in Bangladesh. The so-called Islamic State (IS) succeeded in carrying out a series of attacks, most notably the July attack in the capital city of Dhaka. Despite counterterrorism operations by Bangladeshi authorities, the group’s residual strength remains significant. Bangladesh is facing an additional threat from Ansar al-Islam, the local chapter of Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). Local terrorist groups are also reportedly reorganising. The rise of IS in Bangladesh has significantly affected the country’s security landscape. 2016 saw at least a dozen targeted killings of religious and sectarian minorities, particularly in the north–western and south–western regions. These attacks were important indicators of the growing influence of IS in the country. The group conducted its most lethal attack on 1 July on the Holey Artisan Café in the diplomatic zone of Dhaka. 20 hostages, mostly foreigners, were killed during the attack. The attack came at a time when Bangladeshi authorities were in a state of denial about the growing traction of IS in the country. Investigations showed the attackers were trained in Gaibandha, a northern district of the country. The firearms and materials for the grenades used by the attackers were manufactured in Bihar, India and smuggled to Bangladesh via the Chapainawabgaj border. It was an unprecedented attack, in which a large number of foreigners were targeted. Due to the massive media coverage it received, it is believed that terrorists might use it as a model for future attacks in the country. Since at least September 2015, IS has been showing increasing interest in Bangladesh. In early 2016, the 14th issue of IS’ propaganda magazine, Dabiq, included an interview with a Bangladeshi IS leader Abu Ibrahim al Hanif, who died in Syria. In it, al Hanif emphasised the geographic significance …continue reading