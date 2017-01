Source: techcrunch.com To say that Panasonic is all but out of the camera race wouldn’t be a huge overstatement. In the GH4, however, the company has had a shining beacon of hope. A profoundly competent mirrorless camera aimed especially at creative videographers who want top-shelf quality with a bottom-shelf price, it comes as no surprise that the hotly anticipated follow-up looks to be a heavy hitter, too. Read More …continue reading