Sola Cube: Elements of Nature Encapsulated in Resin

3.8 billion years ago life began on earth with single-celled organisms like bacteria. And over millions of years multicellular life evolved into land plants and forests. The colors and shapes of flowers, fruits and seeds all have unique purposes and are as beautiful as they are functional.

One Japanese designer, intent on showcasing the wonder and beauty of mother nature, developed a way to exquisitely preserve plants in acrylic cubes. He called them “Sola Cubes.”

Sola Cubes (sola means “sky” in Japanese) were created by designer Koichi Yoshimura and feature real, hand-picked plants that have been encapsulated in resin cubes. Sola is expressed through the kanji character 宙 which means “universe,” and signifies all the we know and don’t know about time and space. Yoshimura spent years perfecting a systematic production process and employs experienced Japanese craftsman to ensure that this small transparent cube holds a plant at its very center and that no air bubbles get inside.

Each cube contains a unique plant and will vary slightly. They allow the plant to be observed so as to appreciate the wonder of botanical lives.

