10 Major New Year’s Sales Around Tokyo

Source: savvytokyo.com The holidays are over, but the festive spirit doesn’t have to end quite yet. With most department stores in Japan launching major new year’s sales until about mid-January, combined with our subconscious desire to start fresh and clean, the beginning of the new year is THE best time to splurge on new outfits for yourself and the family. So take the chance and go hunt for that fukubukuro “lucky bag” at one of our ten recommended department store sales happening around Tokyo this month. Roppongi Hills Winter 2017 Sale Enjoy up to 80% discount at over 70 popular stores in the iconic shopping destination Roppongi Hills. From Adidas, Burberry, Diesel, to Kate Spade—the temptation is real. Address: 6-11-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo

Date: Now through Sun, Jan. 15, 2017

Open: Daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Takashimaya Nihombashi Clearance Sale Takashimaya is best at providing something for everyone, which is exactly why clearance sale is a must-go to get the best buys for a good price. The Nihombashi branch has a total of nine floors, with the sale period differing depending on the section. Watch out—some sections end earlier than the others. Address: 2-4-1 Nihombashi, Chuo, Tokyo

Date: Until the 8th, 12th or 17th, depending on the section

Open: Daily, 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m.–8 p.m. until Sun, Jan. 8) LaQua Zabu-n Bazaar Located in Tokyo Dome City, this is a great place to take your kids along for a fun time at the amusement park as well as shopping for cheap buys during the three day weekend. You can get up to 70% off at your favorite stores. Sadly the sale only runs until Monday, Jan. 9. Address: 1-1-1 Kasuga, Bunkyo, Tokyo

Date: Now through Mon, Jan. 9, 2016

Open: Daily, 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Shinjuku Marui Sparkling Sale At Shinjuku Marui, enjoy …continue reading