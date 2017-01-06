Christmas Vibe in Japan

Source: city-cost.com The world is getting narrower in the sense that people are celebrating festivals borrowed from any culture and religion. Japan never ceases to amaze me when it comes to anything ; food, life, culture, technology and what not. The same applied when it came to celebratingChristmasin Japan.Christmasin Japan this year was no less fun than celebrating in any countries whereChristmasis celebrated for holy and religious regions. Illuminations,Christmastrees, sales in the stores and colorfulChristmascakes were totally up to the mark with theChristmasI celebrated in Canada last year. The excitement of children held no bound when it came to expecting gifts under theChristmastrees. Cute little kids were no less happy while posing for pictures in the malls with those jingle bells, red bows and decorations up in the tree. If you celebrateChristmasin your country and you happen to be in Japan during aChristmas, you might still miss the family and friends part, but Japan will serve its best in all other ways to keep you far away from being nostalgic. My experience during thisChristmaswas the same. It was equally fun shopping during this festival as there were huge sales in the malls and you could also get your gifts wrapped up with thoseChristmasthemed papers and bags. I believe Japan was surely successful in pleasing the expat communities, tourists visiting Japan leaving no behind its own people who are so welcoming when it comes to accepting the foreign culture. This whole celebration in the country makes me question; if Japanese people are really as insular as they are stereotyped. Had it been so, how come the people are so motivated being part of this celebration? I know a Japanese lady whom I tutor at home to help her improve her English skills; she runs a private English school for kids. She shared with …continue reading