Jingo-ji is temple 21 on the Kyushu Pilgrimage and is located on Mounbt Hachimen south of Nakatsu.

There is a lot of statuary on the mountainside including a rather unusual reclining Buddha, and I will post some of them later, but for now some of the many Fudo Myos statues there.

It was a Shugendo site for mountain ascetics, and in the shrine below was a massive Tengu mask. There are

…continue reading