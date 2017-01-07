A Fight Packed With Meaning

Source: Manga Therapy With the usage of technology to talk to each other being common, one warning of frequent use is that it causes users to not pick up social cues in face-to-face interactions. This complaint is targeted towards teenagers who have grown up with all kinds of messaging services. A recent story in My Hero Academia brings up times where the IRL (in real life) component is still a big part of living the life you want. After the events of the Hero License Exam Arc, Izuku “Deku” Midoriya is celebrating his hard-earned Hero License until his rival, Katsuki Bakugo, confronts him about his Quirk. Bakugo tries to confirm what all MHA fans already know – Deku got his power from the series’ heralded hero, All Might. He then demands Deku to fight him in order to see why All Might would choose a weakling with no powers in the 1st place to be his successor. Both expressed their thoughts and insecurities about each other as their fists began to inflict emotional pain. All Might stops the fight in the end and tells the two that they need each other more than they would like to admit. A central point about this chapter in the Deku/Bakugo rivalry is Deku thinking about how he and Bakugo never had a proper conversation about their feelings, etc. They grew up together. They fought each other, They trained together. Yet there was still a void separating their hearts. I’ve noticed that a lot of the public find it hard to have conversations with their loved ones about their feelings. They fear harsh feedback and regret over expressing them. One of the biggest reasons for being quiet about them is vulnerability. As children, we’re taught to put on a suit of armor to protect ourselves and …continue reading