Japan’s military remains the realm of men

Source: East Asia Forum Authors: Scott N. Romaniuk, University of Trento and Tobias J. Burgers, Free University Berlin Despite efforts to improve its gender balance, Japan’s military remains a man’s world. Though Japan is a non-traditional security actor, the policies and activities of its Self-Defense Forces (SDF) remain fundamentally discordant with this identity. Prime Minister Abe’s 2013 call for women to ‘shine‘ broke with long-standing traditions in Japan as one of the world’s most unequal nations in terms of gender relations. Ranking 101st in gender equality, Japan is among the lowest third of the World Economic Forum’s index of 145 nations. In 2016, less than 6 per cent of Japan’s military personnel were female. By comparison, women are nearly 16 per cent of the United States’ military, and about 15 per cent in Canada and Australia. But these percentages fail to illustrate many qualitative variables affecting gender integration and the socio-political and historical contexts of each country. Moreover, they are unable to capture the nuanced dynamics of female participation in the military. By definition, ‘participation’ implies a shared relationship and the welcoming of (female) engagement. But in Japan, the relationship between women and the military is strongly driven by a repression of female abilities and the sexualisation, commodification and exploitation of women. The kind of roles available to women in Japan won’t expand through participation in combat via the SDF. The need for women to show their ability in combat, a perceived man’s domain, implies a move to become more like men. Other than ‘The Tale of the Heike’ (Heike Monogatari), in which women are deified as samurai, women in wartime are still best known in Japan for having been ‘comfort women‘. Today, Japan’s contemporary gender equality efforts are owed mainly to the United Nations Convention on the Elimination …continue reading