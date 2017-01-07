Make Shinshoji Zen Museum & Gardens One of Your Top Destinations of 2017

The Shinshoji Zen Museum and Gardens is a sprawling campus of traditional Japanese structures like tea houses, hot baths and museums all connected by tranquil and beautiful Zen gardens. In other words, it’s your one-stop-shop for Zen meals, Zen baths, Zen art and everything else you need to nurture your body and soul.

Located in Hiroshima, and completed just 3 months ago in September of 2016, the museums and gardens elegantly merge traditional and contemporary design.

Architecture

The vast campus is dotted with interesting architecture like a 17th century hall that was relocated from Shiga prefecture, a teahouse originally designed by tea master Sen no Rikyu and and newly built art pavilion by contemporary artist Kohei Nawa and his architecture studio Sandwich.

Open to the outdoors, Nawa’s Kohtei pavilion acts as a museum dedicated to light. The ship-shaped building is covered entirely with wooden shingles that subtly reflect glittering lights and is Nawa’s interpretation of the teachings of Zen.

Kohei Nawa’s Kohtei pavilion

Art

A must-see at the museum is one of Japan’s largest collections of Zen paintings and calligraphies by Zen master Hakuin Ekaku. The collection features some of Hakuin’s most well-known pieces like “Daruma,” and “One-Eyed Daruma,” which formed the basis of many of his teachings.