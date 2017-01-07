Nihongo- Challenging, Ne?

Source: city-cost.com When in Rome – Do as Roman’s Do !! So when in Japan why not do as Japanese do ?? To do as Japanese do , first thing would be to speak Japanese. And this is where is a challenge !! I’m not sure if the challenge I come across with language in Japan would qualify as a challenge for my readers. Definitely not for those expats who have acquired a level of confidence in the Japanese language. However, me being a beginner (for ever) have faced enough challenges with language in Japan. Let me share some of my observations and funny moments with an inappropriate use and understanding of the vocabulary. Sometimes it is just my tongue that does the wrong job and at other times it is just me making the moment either awkward or funny !!1. Kawaii – Kowai : Even after living in Japan for couple of years now. I use Kawaii ( Cute) and Kowai ( Scary) interchangeably for some reason. In the beginning when someone told me- Anatawa Kawaii Desyou. ( You are cute) ; I would sometimes understand that as Anatawa Kowai Desyou ( You are Scary). I would question myself- Am I really? These words sound quite similar to me even now; May be I am the only one. Sometimes, in a morning walk with my husband- I’d say ” Kowai” to compliment a neighbor’s dog and my husband would stop me right there. Neighbor’s face looked confused but he hesitantly smiled probably faking that he understood what I meant. After all who would want to hear that one’s pet is a monster?2. Okashi- Okashii : No specific example to share here but I totally use these terms ” Okashi and Okashii” interchangeably even after knowing there meanings . The first one …continue reading