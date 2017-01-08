Cannabis for old rope; It's a no go for Shinto shrines in Mie

Source: city-cost.com “Local gov’t nixes cannabis cultivation request for Shinto rituals”In reading this headline one could be forgiven any mad images of priests and impressionable worshippers getting high in a hazy temple back room amidst a frenzy of chants and prostrations to a higher (not in the same way) power. At least these are the images that this expat came up with.Alas, I’m some way off the mark. This is Japan after all, largely Godless and devoid of any sense of humor when it comes to cannabis.In the piece by KYODO NEWS (Jan 6, 2016) we learn that the cannabis in question is that which can be cultivated into hemp and then used in a kind of rope called ‘shimenawa’, itself used in Shinto rituals. A group of shrines in Mie prefecture, we are informed, had a request to cultivate cannabis for this purpose rejected by the prefectural government. Reasons cited for the rejection were theft and misuse (without mention by whom).OK, so while not as titillating as any bonkers ritual involving ‘shepherd and flock’ getting spaced out, we are presented with an interesting insight into just how potentially petty such institutions can appear, especially in the eyes of expats from more, shall we say, liberal parts of the world.Perhaps the obvious place to start is that the state might be so terrified of citizens getting hold of cannabis, they won’t even allow it to be prepped on their shores for use in a type of rope. In the KYODO article we are told that the group of shrines had not prepared adequate security measures for the cultivation. However, we also learn that the prefectural government believes imported cannabis will do for shimenawa rope. Could we in turn be forgiven for thinking then that authorities …continue reading