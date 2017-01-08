Japan News This Week 8 January 2017

今週の日本

A Maverick Former Japanese Prime Minister Goes Antinuclear

New York Times

Is Japan’s culture of overwork finally changing?

BBC

How Japan weaves caring and sharing into all layers of society

Guardian

Experts warn Japan’s language schools are becoming a front for importing cheap labor

Japan Times

Trump’s Threat to Charge Japan More for U.S. Forces: Taoka Shunji says “Let them leave.”

Japan Focus

Statistics

“While widely recognized for its peace constitution, Japan is one of the world’s top military spenders, ranking officially (in 2015) at No 8 (after the US, China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, UK, India, France) but if the military subsidy it pays to the Pentagon (over $6 billion) is added to its own military budget, it probably passes India and France to become No 6.

It has supported and provided facilities for US wars from Korea and Vietnam in the 1950s and 1960s to Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria more recently. Seven decades after being defeated in war and occupied by US forces, it insists that the US continue to occupy its territory, especially in Okinawa.”

Source: Gavan McCormack, Japan Focus

