Main gate (San-Mon) at Nanzen-ji Temple under snow – image © Jeffrey Friedl

When the snow falls in Kyoto, make sure you head outside for a walk. Kyoto’s temples and shrines look superb under a blanket of snow. Nanzen-ji Temple, pictured here, is one of my favorite places for a winter stroll.

