Winter Sports and Ultimate Relaxation In Hakuba

Source: savvytokyo.com To me, Nagano is synonymous with the 1998 Winter Olympics. It was where the world’s greatest skiers and snowboarders gathered to compete, for the first time in the Olympic history. There is a magical aura of the Olympic Games that is omnipresent all through Hakuba, Nagano. This picturesque ski village boasts beautifully manicured streets, as well as fabulous restaurants, shops and points of interest. The Hakuba Happo-one ski resort is famed for steep slopes and moguls, panoramic snowcapped skylines, spa and onsen, and its friendly community – all of which we got to experience during our recent visit. Hakuba is accessible by train from Shinjuku station. On our last visit there, we chose instead to rent an SUV and reached Hakuba in less than three hours. The drive was quite scenic, and before we knew it we were out of the metropolis and into a winter wonderland. We headed out to the slopes in the morning after several feet of marvelous fresh powder had fallen the night before. My son and I are both beginners, so we rented our ski equipment from a hip ski shop named Rhythm, which had an impressive lineup of cutting edge and nearly new rental equipment. The staff was so helpful and knowledgeable. This picturesque ski village boasts beautifully manicured streets, as well as fabulous restaurants, shops and points of interest. We arrived at the Happo-one resort and bought one-day lift tickets for ¥5,200 for adults and ¥3,000 for the kids. Navigating the various ski runs and chair lifts was easy, and the runs spanned from bunny slopes that were very conducive to learning to the advanced runs. The ski instruction program for children was exemplary. The kids were totally engaged by …continue reading