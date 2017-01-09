|
Source: LearnJapanese123
Hi everyone, it’s been a while since I posted to this blog site.
Well, today 9 Jan (Jan. 2nd week of Monday) is Seijin no hi (成人の日：Coming-of-Age Day) in Japan and it’s national holiday.
Today’s news picked up this Seijinshiki in Kita-kyushuu 北九州 city. This city’s Seijinshiki is famous for its showiness.
and here are the local news site and rental clothes shop in Kita-kyuushuu.
（↑ has videos too :(；ﾞﾟ’ωﾟ’):
-Kazue
The post 成人の日 Coming‐of‐Age Day in Kita-Kyuushuu appeared first on LearnJapanese123.