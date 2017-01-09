成人の日 Coming‐of‐Age Day in Kita-Kyuushuu

Hi everyone, it’s been a while since I posted to this blog site.

My apologies!

Well, today 9 Jan (Jan. 2nd week of Monday) is Seijin no hi (成人の日：Coming-of-Age Day) in Japan and it’s national holiday.

Young people who turn 20 this year get together and celebrate their turning point. Each local city holds ceremony called “Seijinshiki: 成人式” for these young adults.

Today’s news picked up this Seijinshiki in Kita-kyushuu 北九州 city. This city’s Seijinshiki is famous for its showiness.

It’s might be a fact that you may find shocking (especially for foreigner who likes traditional Japanese culture) for their neo culture.

Yeah, I’m also kinda shocking too.

Here is one of the photo of their Seijinshiki.

and here are the local news site and rental clothes shop in Kita-kyuushuu.

http://kokura.keizai.biz/photoflash/1720/

http://www.shakan.co.jp/miyabi/



（↑ has videos too :(；ﾞﾟ’ωﾟ’):

Local varieties. Interesting!

-Kazue

