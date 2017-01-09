2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

Source: Gaijin Pot Check back every week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick out the ones that we think are the most interesting. Apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs. Early Childhood Educator English: Native level

Must add a photo on resume

Non-smokers only

Visa sponsorship available Growing-Trees is looking for a native English speaking, early childhood educator for immediate hire in its school located in Kiba, Tokyo. Monthly salary of ¥280,000 and ¥10,000 higher for certified candidates.
Website Designer English: Native level

Apply Website Designer English: Native level

Japanese: JLPT N1 level

Japanese: JLPT N1 level
Must currently reside in Japan Papyless is hiring a website designer to join its team in Chiyoda, Tokyo. You must be able to translate from and to English and Japanese. Interest in the web and Japanese subculture will be a plus.
Digital Marketing Specialist Japanese: Business level

English: Fluent

English: Fluent
Must currently reside in Japan The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Japan (ICCJ) is looking for a marketing specialist with immediate availability. The ideal candidate must have at least two years of corporate experience in Japan in a marketing or digital marketing department. Salary commensurate with experience.
Senior Economic Advisor English: Native level

Japanese: Native level

¥413,000 / Month

¥413,000 / Month
Visa sponsorship available The British Embassy is looking for a senior economic advisor. The post holder will be a key member of the economic and trade policy team, reporting directly to the first secretary for economics and trade, and will have a high-profile role feeding analysis and reporting on Japan's economy into the heart of the U.K. government's economic policy machinery.
English Instructor (Kansai) English: Native level

Kansai

Must currently reside in Japan

Update resume to include your home station

Must include a cover letter Teaching with Gaba …continue reading