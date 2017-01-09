Fund managers hit highs but profits harder work from here

Source: ijapicap.com Nomura Research Institute’s annual inquiry into the business outlook for Japan’s asset management providers is always a good read. This year it is even more so and is here. Based on NRI’s yearly surveys of firms’ perceptions of the priorities they need to pursue, plus other non-proprietary data series and the expertise of a five-person team led by Sadayuko Horie, the new study points to several simultaneous shifts. The customer base of all three elements of the business – pension funds, financial institutions and retail — are today in the throes of change while fast-moving developments in equities investment environments are demanding rapid and most likely perpetual adaptations in investment processes. Yet Japan’s asset management sector has been slow, compared with those elsewhere, to deploy the capabilities of artificial intelligence to deliver what clients needs. Text continues beneath graph So far it has not suffered much from this failure. It ended the most recent financial year on 31 March 2016 with both assets under management and fee income hitting all-time highs of 1,856 trillion yen and 760 billion yen. respectively. This climb came despite foreign asset holdings falling in value when translated into yen thanks to a 6.5% rise during the term in the yen against the US dollar. The current year will most probably see a reversal of that trend, flattering results. And then? Pension funds have been undergoing extensive restructuring since 2002. So far this has taken little asset management business off the table but it has seen the task of awarding mandates pass into the hands of more sophisticated sponsors who are already venturing into doing more of the job themselves. Corporate and government-managed retirement schemes together form Japan’s largest body of institutional investors with over assets of over 305tr at 31 March 2016 – 7.2% lower than 12 months earlier. The …continue reading