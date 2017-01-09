Low Honda - XXR - Much shiny

Source: Cold Noodles and Hot Sake Morbius would appreciate this Honda… Me? I’m not a big fan of FF cars, but I like the way the light played off this one’s wheels. In the end my photographer’s calling was stronger than my dislike for torque steer. If I keep posting pictures of cars, this is going to become a car blog… One thing is for certain, unlike all the other big brand car-blogs out there, I would pay contributors fairly… and would probably make no money because of that. Why is it so hard to make a decent, fair and honest living without having to rip people off in the process? …continue reading