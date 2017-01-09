オリオンビール

Orion Happy Park in Nago in the north east of Okinawa main island offers brewery tours and tastings. You can also visit Orion Happy Park just to eat and drink in an Okinawan beer hall environment.

Brewery tours can be booked online (see the link below) and include 2 drinks (non-alchoholic for drivers, minors and non-drinkers). There are 23 tours a day starting at 9.20am and finishing at 4.40pm with one every 20 minutes. Each tour lasts 35 minutes with 20 minutes sampling time.

Orion Happy Park also includes a store where you can buy Orion beer and souvenirs and a beer hall/restaurant.

Orion Happy Park

2-2-1 Agarie, Nago City

Okinawa 905-0021

Closed: December 31 – January 3

If driving leave the Okinawa Expressway at the Kyoda I.C. and then take highway 58 for about 10 minutes.

Other attractions nearby in the Nago area include Pineapple Park, the ruins of Nago Castle and the Nago Museum next door to the Town Hall.

