This Week in Tokyo for Jan 9-15, 2017

We hope 2017 is treating you well so far (or at least, better than 2016… ). If you still need something to kickstart your year, look no further than these great events happening this week in Tokyo. If you’re doing something fun or interesting, be sure to leave a comment or email us to have your event listed.

Wednesday: Death metal danger

Anomalous Collision 14 Doom, sludge, darkness, power violence, brutal death… These are just some of the descriptions of bands at this super heavy metal show. See Lurking Fear, Su19b and Disrotted from the U.S. at this brutally uplifting rock event. Date Wed, Jan. 11 Time 7 p.m. Location Shin-Okubo Earthdom, Lisbon Bldg B1F, 3-32-3 Okubo, Shinjuku-ku Fee ¥2,000 More Info

Thursday: Political commiserations & koi polloi



Democrats Abroad Japan Speakeasy Are you a democrat saying goodbye to Obama and hello to Trump? Drown your tears in beers at the Democrats Abroad Speakeasy! If you’re a member of the democratic party or just interested in talking American politics, head to the Aldgate British Pub Thursday night to discuss the latest happenings. Date Thu, Jan. 12 Time 7:30 p.m. Location The Aldgate British Pub, 30-4 Udagawachō, Shibuya Fee Free More Info



Manaita-biraki This unique new year ceremony sees a large carp ritually sliced up by a culinary master as an offering for the temple. Date Sat, Jan. 7 Time 10 a.m.-noon Location Hoon-ji Temple, Taito-ku Fee Free More Info

Saturday & Sunday: Car collections