Villeroy & Boch x Hello Sandwich

Source: hello sandwich “Darling, I don’t think the backdrop is big enough”. I recently worked with the amazing team at Villeroy & Boch to share how Hello Sandwich would celebrate with Villeroy & Boch’s beautiful products. After having been a Villeroy & Boch fan ever since my days at Vogue Living magazine, it was a dream come true collaboration. Actually, it was rather strange to be in the showroom pulling together a look for Hello Sandwich, rather than for Vogue Living. Let me see…that’s a yes to the pink floral, a yes to the pink crystal, and, yassss I definitely need those gold plated cutlery to complete the look. Villeroy & Boch selected four bloggers to demonstrate how we celebrate the festive season. Pop your sunnies on and take a peek of the Hello Sandwich story over here. I love that they titled my one ‘Flamboyant picnic”. Who me? 😉 We often have indoor picnics here at Hello Sandwich Tokyo HQ. Even though it’s just a mini-me, Tokyo-size studio, it’s lovely to bring friends together to celebrate here in the afternoon light. To set the indoor picnic mood we brought in some astro turf, a selection of crochet blankets, and a South African plastic table cloth is always at arms reach whenever I’m entertaining. Oh, and a portable record player goes a long way to …continue reading