Will Australia have its own populist moment?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Editors, East Asia Forum Australia’s prosperity has been underpinned by its openness to trade, investment and migration. Australia had the highest per capita income in the world at the beginning of the 20th century and in the subsequent century its income fell down the global rankings when it protected its economy, and rose as it opened up. Moderate population growth through immigration helps achieve a sustainable demographic profile and expanding economy. Domestic savings cannot fuel the vast investment opportunities and foreign capital has made sectors from tourism to mining what they are today — global leaders. As a small open economy, were Australia to embark on a course of economic isolation, of the kind embraced by many US and European voters in 2016, the consequences for the country would be uniquely catastrophic. Is it possible that Australia could have its own ‘Trump moment’ and shoot itself in the foot? The Australian economy has enjoyed more than a quarter of a century without a recession. Despite recent rising global iron ore, coal and gas prices, the commodities boom is over and the economy needs to transition away from heavy reliance on natural resource exports. During the commodities boom the already uncompetitive automobile industry, and other manufacturers, were decimated with the exchange rate appreciation associated with rising incomes across the nation. The economic adjustments that took place and that are needed now are large and daunting. That almost certainly explains some of the political instability Australia has experienced despite a continuously expanding economy. Politically, the last 10 years have seen six changes of leadership, as well as the steady rise of smaller parties and independent politicians, many of whom tap into community anxiety, xenophobia and protectionist instincts. The ruling Liberal–National coalition garnered just 42.1 per cent of votes in last year’s election — a share that 10 …continue reading