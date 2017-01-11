Edo Noren Ryogoku

江戸Noren

Edo Noren, a two story food and shopping center opened in November 2016 as part of the redevelopment of

Edo Noren has a sumo ring as part of its “Edo era” design and among the dozen or so restaurants in the complex is one specializing in the dish most associated with sumo wrestling: chankonabe (see the last image).

Other restaurants offer sushi, okonomiyaki, yakitori, noodles, tempura and other favorites of Japanese cuisine.

There’s lots to see and do in the Ryogoku area including the Edo-Tokyo Museum, the new Sumida Hokusai Museum, the Ryogoku Fireworks Museum and the Ruins of Kira Yoshinaka’s House, Kira Yoshinaka being the man murdered by the 47 Ronin in the ultimate revenge attack way back in 1703.

There are plenty of other places to try chanknabe and delicious sushi in the area, especially on the road running parallel to the railway tracks north of Ryogoku Station up towards Ryogoku subway station but Edo Noren is a welcome addition to an already excellent culinary scene in the area.

Edo Noren

1-3-20 Yokoami

Sumida-ku, Tokyo (JR Ryogoku Station West Exit)

Hours: 10am-11.30pm; closed January 1-2

© JapanVisitor.com

Goods From Japan delivered to your home or business …continue reading