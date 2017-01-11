The LEARN Seminar : Educating your Expat Child in Nagoya

Source: japaninfoswap.com With the number of foreign nationals in Nagoya at an all-time high there is a greater and greater demand for schools that offer education in the English language. But as a parent how do you decide what school is best for your child? There are so many considerations. What is your child’s level of English ability? Will your child be continuing their education in Japan? Is learning in Japanese important to their future education? What High School or College and in which country and language do you want to place them in? On top of these considerations are a whole host of questions regarding the Japanese educational system, school accreditation, costs and many more. The seminar is comprised of three panel discussions by educators addressing various stages of education. The first discussion will deal with pre-school education. The second panel discussion will focus on elementary education and important considerations for families considering enrolling their child in an international school. The third panel discussion will focus on secondary education and key considerations for choosing an international secondary school leading to colleges/universities and beyond. Event Schedule: Pre-School – Introduction to International pre-schools in Nagoya – 1:00 – 1:45 p.m Elementary Education – Deciding to enroll your child in an International School – 2:00 – 2:45 p.m Secondary Education – Key considerations for choosing an International Secondary School – 3:00 – 3:45 p.m *The seminar is free for parents to attend.

*There will be a room set aside for educational institutions to distribute information and answer questions.

*Between sessions, refreshments will be served in the adjoining room.

*A play area for kids will also be available. The LEARN Seminar in Nagoya http://www.accj.or.jp/all-events/the-learn-seminar?lang=en https://nagmag.jp/the-learn-seminar-february-12-2017 Date: Sunday, Feb 12, 2017

Time: 1:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Venue: International Design Centre Nagoya, 6F Seminar Rooms 1 and 2

Member Fee: Free

Students and Families: Free

