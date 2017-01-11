Trading for sustainable fisheries

Source: Asia Pathways What fish trade policy options and recommendations can be put in place to help achieve the relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations? We need to understand the (i) relationship between fish trade and sustainable fisheries; (ii) potential promise of and the perils in the fish trade; and (iii) main trade-related concerns in the sustainability of fisheries. Sumaila (2017) addresses these issues in detail. Trade in sustainable fisheries plays a crucial role in helping the global community achieve the SDGs because fish stocks support livelihoods and enhance the food security and income of millions of people while supporting vital ecological systems. However, overfishing, pollution, climate change, unsustainable trade and globalization, and illegal and unreported fishing are threatening the long-term sustainability of fisheries worldwide. In every continent, fisheries are essential to the “blue economy.” Trade in fish and fish products is extensive and developing countries export a significant amount of these products to developed countries. Imported fish products dominate the markets of the European Union, Japan, the United States, and the People’s Republic of China, whose trade policies have a significant impact on the trade of fisheries and their sustainability. Fish and fisheries products are among the most traded commodities in the world and there it has the potential to contribute to achieving the SDGs. However, this is possible only if the pros and cons are identified fully and the benefits are encouraged and enhanced while the costs are reduced to the barest minimum possible. Trade-related measures can help to address the challenge of sustainable use of oceans and fisheries, but these measures will need to be part of a coherent policy framework that includes improvements to management and governance of fisheries resources at all levels to ensure that fishers and fishing communities are not left behind. To help achieve the SDGs, trade in …continue reading