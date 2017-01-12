|
Source: Spoon & Tamago
Following a highly successful inaugural year, the 2017 Ronin | Globus Artist-in-Residence Program is back! Open to artists practicing in Japan, this annual program seeks to stimulate cross-cultural dialogue by providing the opportunity for Japanese visual artists to live, work and exhibit in New York City. Last year’s winner, Oz Yamaguchi, concluded his residency last year with a sold-out art show!
Spoon & Tamago is happy to be collaborating once again as a media sponsor and judge. The theme this year is “Iki: Stylish, Simple, and Sophisticated.” Artists working in Japan can submit applications through April 1st, 2017.
(Information in Japanese)
This year’s judges: Yukie Kamiya (Director of Japan Society Gallery), Tan Boon Hui (Director of the Asia Society Museum), Katsura Yamaguchi ( Senior VP, Christie’s New York), Miwako Tezuka ( Consulting curator for Reversible Destiny Foundation), Yasuko Harris (Former gallery director at Honjo Gallery in Tokyo), Nachi Das (Art collector and capital market executive), Mary Ann Roos (Art collector and philanthropist) and our very own Johnny Strategy
