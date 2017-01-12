Following a highly successful inaugural year, the 2017 Ronin | Globus Artist-in-Residence Program is back! Open to artists practicing in Japan, this annual program seeks to stimulate cross-cultural dialogue by providing the opportunity for Japanese visual artists to live, work and exhibit in New York City. Last year’s winner, Oz Yamaguchi, concluded his residency last year with a sold-out art show!

Spoon & Tamago is happy to be collaborating once again as a media sponsor and judge. The theme this year is “Iki: Stylish, Simple, and Sophisticated.” Artists working in Japan can submit applications through April 1st, 2017.

(Information in Japanese)

昨年に続き、ローニン／グローバス・アーティスト・イン・レジデンス・プログラムに参加させていただく運びとなりました。本プログラムは日本のヴィジュアル・アートの先駆者たちを通じた異文化間対話の活性化を模索するものです。紙上に作品を創り上げる日本人のアーティストに向けて開かれたこの機会では、住居と、畳敷きのスタジオ・スペースと、そしてローニン・ギャラリーで開催される「日本における現代美術の才能」展に出品するチャンスを提供いたします。本プログラムや詳しい応募方法（締め切りは２０１７年４月１日）については、こちらをご参照ください。ご応募おまちしております！

This year’s judges: Yukie Kamiya (Director of Japan Society Gallery), Tan Boon Hui (Director of the Asia Society Museum), Katsura Yamaguchi ( Senior VP, Christie’s New York), Miwako Tezuka ( Consulting curator for Reversible Destiny Foundation), Yasuko Harris (Former gallery director at Honjo Gallery in Tokyo), Nachi Das (Art collector and capital market executive), Mary Ann Roos (Art collector and philanthropist) and our very own Johnny Strategy

