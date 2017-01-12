A Weekend Getaway in Matsumoto

Source: Japan Cheapo |credit|

Matsumoto is the perfect city for a weekend away from Tokyo—or even a packed day trip! With stunning sights, amazing art, free rental bikes and onsen to relax afterwards, it’s fast becoming the perfect getaway! We’ve picked some of the must-sees if you’re planning a day trip, and added the bonus ones if you want a weekend—as well as the best places for lunch and dinner.

Getting around

If ever a city was built for cycling—its Matsumoto. Entirely flat and with most attractions central, it's a lovely way to see the city and means you can set your own schedule as well as fitting more in. There are numerous free rental spots around the city (marked with bikes on the guide maps) including the community center by