Ask James: How Can I Play A Bigger Role in the Classroom?

ALT or scarecrow? Hi James, I work as an ALT in a small school with two Japanese teachers of English. I have an amazing working relationship with one of them, but the other treats me like I'm invisible. What can I do to be a bigger part of her classroom? — Class Scarecrow Dear Scarecrow-sensei, This is a very common problem for ALTs. It seems like a fair number of schools have at least one teacher who just refuses to make room for the ALT in their agenda. The first thing to remember is that it's almost certainly not personal. Maybe it's because they've had a bad experience with ALTs in the past. Or they might just like to do everything themselves, and prefer to have total, hands-on control over everything that happens in their classroom. Regardless of the reason, if you're not happy being a potted plant in the classroom (as I assume you aren't since you're asking this question), there are a few things you can do. 1. Greet this person, and talk to them properly, whenever you can If you're going to work together, you need to first talk together. This is a basic step that sometimes gets forgotten by some people looking for more of a role in the classroom. The more comfortable a teacher is with you as a person, the more likely they are to be open to your ideas for the class. 2. Share your ideas every chance you get You're going to need to prove to this teacher that you are an asset who will make their life easier. To do that, look in the class