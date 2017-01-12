Do You Know What This Is? Hakusai

Source: savvytokyo.com During the cold winter, Japanese warm themselves from the inside out by consuming mounds of one specific vegetable. Chinese cabbage, hakusai (白菜, literally “white vegetable”), is at the heart of every Japanese winter comfort food. From steaming nabe (hot-pots) to gyoza (dumpling) fillings, to belly-warming soups, hakusai is present for almost every winter food occasion. In fact, yours truly is craving a stuffed cabbage roll (see below) at this very moment. In great demand…for a good reason After daikon and onion, hakusai is Japan’s third-most consumed vegetable today. My Israeli friend Lifa, who comes from a very hot climate, describes hakusai as “tough b****rds”. This is because the vegetable can happily last for the entirety of a very harsh winter. Snow, hail, frost and all. In fact, the vegetable’s sweetness is intensified when the leaves frost over — making their best season November to February. Hakusai […] is at the heart of every Japanese winter comfort food. As for the vegetable itself, hakusai are around 96 percent water. This means, they’re incredibly low in calories and thus perfect for dieters. Also, they make a great natural cold medicine because of their high water content (which helps loosen congestion and stop dehydration from all that sniffling). Where there’s winter, there’s hakusai My Japanese friend Akiko tells me she grew up eating hakusai two to three times a week during the Japanese winters. “In the winter, hakusai was always in the kitchen,” she says. An easy cooking ingredient, Akiko’s mother would cut and cook the versatile vegetable at the dinner table itself without having to stand and prepare it in their cold kitchen. Their family would eat it with pork, chicken, fish, crabs, oysters and shrimps. Nowadays Akiko sees …continue reading