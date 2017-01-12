|
Winter schedule started 23 December 2016
Visit the Route to Asian National Treasures official website and explore the wonderland of Eastern Hokkaido by sightseeing bus.
The following new southern bus route has been added:
Sapporo / New Chitose Airport Tokachigawa Onsen/Obihiro
Enjoy the charms of living in a frozen land
Experience an ice bar and hot outdoor baths in Lake Shikaribetsu Kotan. Get the most out of your visit to Tokachigawa Onsen by visiting the winter light-up event ‘Sairinka’ and famous hot-springs. The route also takes you to Sahoro Resort, a premier snow resort offering a variety of winter activities.
Shikaribetsu Ice Bar
Outdoor baths
Winter event Sairinka