Getting from Narita to Ueno

Ueno is a major hub that’s chock full of museums, green spots and temples. It’s in this district that you’ll find the Tokyo National Museum and the National Museum of Western Art, among other educational attractions. Ueno Park and Ueno Zoo are two other popular features of the area. To get from Narita to Ueno, we recommend the following options.

The best ways to get from Narita to Ueno

Fastest (and easiest): By far the quickest and simplest option is to board the Keisei Skyliner from Narita Airport (at either of the terminal stations). This train will take you right to Ueno Station in just 41 minutes for a fee of 2,470 yen one way. You can add in a Tokyo Subway Pass for a