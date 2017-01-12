Government Pension Investment Fund + Nikkei = leak

The propaganda machine at the Government Pension Investment Fund appears to be cranking up for a busy year in which GPIF hopes to start managing more money inhouse.

After suffering criticism for the fall in the value of its portfolio after a more aggressive allocation to equities was followed by a subsequent markets decline, the Fund will be keen to show that the strategy is now paying off.

Hence a story in the Nikkei drawing attention to the ‘record’ results for the October to December quarter as estimated by Masahiro Nihikawa, chief fiscal policy analyst at Nomura Securities, which also reveals that the ‘official’ results for the period will be published by the Fund on 3 March.

