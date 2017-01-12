Hara Torippa Seizosho: Naka-Meguro

Italian-style beef tripe stew is the speciality of the house here, prepared in several different styles. The stews are all richly flavored and somewhat spicy – it would be fun to stop in here for just a dish of stew and a glass of wine, although unfortunately the Y500 table charge discourages this sort of bar hopping.

There’s also an assortment of pastas, including many featuring tripe, along with creative side dishes like “tripe panna cotta” – a creamy, vaguely melon-flavored starter. Unusually for an Italian restaurant there’s not much of a wine list – just a couple of different house wines, along with one type of sake, beer, and some cocktails.

The dining room is lively and bustling, especially around the counter, and service is friendly. There are also a couple of lounge-type rooms with sofas in back, although these were fairly chilly when we visited. Budget around Y3000 for dinner, including the table charge. …continue reading