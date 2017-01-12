Japan Foundation Film Talk – The Legacy of Composer Toru Takemitsu on January 22nd

Source: Japanese and Asian Film Reviews Toru Takemitsu was a self-taught musician and composer who contributed the scores to many highly-regarded, even classic, films from the 1960s and beyond. More than ninety films received his work such as many New Wave titles like Hiroshi Teshigahara’s most important films (Pitfall, Woman in the Dunes, The Face of Another) and Masaki Kobayashi’s Kaidan and Harakiri. Not only those, he worked with Akira Kurosawa (Ran), Shohei Imamura (Black Rain), and Nagisa Oshima (Empire of Passion). Here’s an example of his work: His work melded Eastern and Western influences and his inspirations ranged from Debussy to John Cage. His work became highly regarded around the world and he won many awards. Here’s an interesting article on The Guardian website from 2013. On Sunday, January 22nd, the Japan Foundation is hosting an event that looks over his legacy, which comes ahead of a special event where NHK Symphony Orchestra will perform his work at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in March. The talk will take place at King’s Place, Hall Two, 90 York Way, London, N1 9AG. Here’s the information on the Japan Foundation event plus a link to the NHK concert which was sent out by the organisers: toru-takemitsu-event-header ” data-medium-file=”https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/toru-takemitsu-event-header.jpg?w=300″ data-large-file=”https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/toru-takemitsu-event-header.jpg?w=640&h=511″ src=”https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/toru-takemitsu-event-header.jpg?w=640&h=511″ alt=”toru-takemitsu-event-header” width=”640″ height=”511″ srcset=”https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/toru-takemitsu-event-header.jpg?w=640&h=511 640w, https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/toru-takemitsu-event-header.jpg?w=150&h=120 150w, https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/toru-takemitsu-event-header.jpg?w=300&h=240 300w, https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/toru-takemitsu-event-header.jpg 650w” sizes=”(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px”> Toru Takemitsu is among the most important composers in the history of Japanese music. Almost entirely self-taught, Takemitsu went on to compose several hundred independent works and score over ninety films. The first composer to be fully recognised in the West, Takemitsu achieved international renown for his distinctive style. Combining elements of the Occident and the Orient, Takemitsu created music that was sensuous yet accessible. Takemitsu’s daughter and music producer, will examine the significance of Takemitsu’s work …continue reading