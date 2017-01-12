Jessica Tsuzuki's 2016 Review (Lots of Pictures!)

Source: city-cost.com We’re more than a week into 2017 and it is finally time for me to take a look at all that went on last year.My little family at Dontosai, the ritual shinto bonfire, in 2016.Last winter, I lost a student, which isn’t a big deal when you’re teaching at a big school or have dozens of private lessons. I had 1, and her lessons were keeping us in diapers and with the option of actually starting to save up money again. She’d been happy/insistent to share time in our lesson with my daughter as her only grandchild is a boy who is a few years older now.Then we had a bad lesson. A really bad lesson. I couldn’t get Julia to calm down. There was no one around to help watch her. We went from park to play ground, searching for a way to get Julia to calm down, and it was just no good. She was wild, and we had to end the class a few minutes early from all the chaos that 2.5 year old could throw at us.A week later my student sent an email explaining essentially that she was quitting. Because she has known me since I came to Miyagi 6 years ago and was one of the first students in the area to take to me well, a lot of my teaching confidence came from that bond. Having it severed through me for a loop. I wrote about it in my personal blog, here.Even now, a year later, I’m not sure exactly how to take her parting words, in which she insisted that she was distracting me from taking care of Julia; that she was the reason we weren’t on a good schedule of meals and naps. From anyone else, I would have seen this …continue reading