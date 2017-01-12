New Year Resolutions in Japanese Flavor

Source: city-cost.com Every year in the wake of New Year, I have made resolutions but with every resolution always came procrastination. But, again I am not going to give up my trend of setting the resolution. I have however very uniquely fabricated my resolutions for brand new year 2017 with the flavor of Japanese life style. No wonder, this land of rising sun has always inspired me in number of ways. I call Japan a spiritual country because every page of my life in Japan has been blissful. Over the time of living here, Japan can only make you better- it teaches you little things that polishes you every moment. Reflecting back, though my 2016 was a fantastic year; I am motivated to pull my shocks in the year 2017 with the blend the goodness of Japan to my resolution list. 1. Wake up early: I feel proud every morning that I am touched by the crisp rays of sun well before it gets to touch the other parts of the world. That is certainly a merit of living in a land of rising sun. I have always been a morning person. Yet this year, I am going to wake up early enough every morning to witness the beauty of sunrise. I am lucky enough that I reside in an apartment facing the hills. The sunrise out of the hills looks serene so I am plan to capture the beauty of nature every morning. Especially in winter, I feel fortunate because the paddy fields in my locality provide shelter to the migratory birds from Russia. Poor birds flew miles and miles to escape the cold and survive. Nature has so much to teach- anything for survival ! Waking up early therefore should not be a big deal when I truly believe …continue reading