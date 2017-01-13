10 Of Japan’s Most Brilliantly Bizarre Festivals

Source: savvytokyo.com The rhythmic, hollow beats of taiko drums; the accompanying high-pitched whistle of the flute that follows; the wonderful food stalls and the pretty gold fish … Japanese matsuri (festival) are essential cultural experiences for anyone wishing to know about Japan and its people. Though usually happening in summer, there’s a long list of festivals held throughout the year, but not all of them include the standard rhythm sounds, peaceful dances and yakisoba. For expert matsuri adventurers, or those just bored with the same old festivals that happen every year in their ‘hood, kisai — festivals with bizarre or unusual rituals — should be on your bucket list. Here are 10 of the most unusual. February: Somin-sai (蘇民祭) Known as the “Festival of Naked Men and Fire,” or just the “Naked Festival” in English, this event boast a history of over 1,000 years and is one of the best-known traditions in the Tohoku region of northern Japan. Held in the chilly month of February when more days than not sink below freezing in the area, men wearing only fundoshi (loincloth) from across Japan visit the Kokuseki temple in Mizusawa, Iwate prefecture and test their endurance by trekking through difficult icy courses from the temple to the frozen Ruritsubo River. Their task is to push and shove other naked males to grab the prized somin bukuro (sacred bag), which is believed to bring them health and happiness all year long. This year, the festival will be held on February 3. Where: Kokusekiji Temple, 17 Yamauchi, Kuroishi-cho, Mizusawa-ku, Oshu-shi, Iwate April: Dorome Matsuri (どろめ祭り) © Photo by Kochi Visitors & Convention Association Many would agree that this festival, held in Kochi Prefecture, is the most agreeable one as it’s full …continue reading