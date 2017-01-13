A Guide to the Sapporo Snow Festival 2017

Source: Gaijin Pot From the 6th to the 12th of February this year, the streets of Sapporo – the capital and largest city on the northern island of Hokkaido – are going to transform into a fantasy winter wonderland that will make the “Let It Go” sequence in Frozen seem underwhelming. Featuring hundreds of spectacular snow and ice statues and sculptures, as well as various activities at its three main locations, the Sapporo Snow Festival or Yuki Matsuri (雪まつり) as it’s known in Japanese, draws about two million visitors yearly and is one of Japan’s biggest and best-known winter festivals. The gravity-defying art varies from year to year, often taking inspiration from famous people and buildings, and centered around different themes. Plus there are hot springs, food, drink, parties and more. The catch? It’s (understandably) busy so you need to be properly prepared to make the most of it. If you’re headed there next month, or thinking of booking a last-minute trip, here’s a quick guide to what you need to know about the Sapporo Snow Festival. Do you wanna build a snowman? Elsa is in there somewhere we reckon. The origins of the festival date back to 1950 when local high school students built six snow statues in Odori Park. Five years later the Japan Self Defense Force (JSDF) upped the ante by building the first gigantic snow sculpture. The festival exploded from that point on, soon becoming a major winter festival not only in Hokkaido but the whole of Japan. Now the festival is a huge (and I mean huge) international event attracting visitors from all over the world, including the twelve international teams who come to participate in its famous ice sculpture contest. What to see The Sapporo Snow Festival takes place every year at three main sites: Odori Park, Susukino and Tsudome. Entrance is …continue reading