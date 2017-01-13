Abe’s perilous Russian rapprochement

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Dmitry Filippov, University of Sheffield Russo–Japanese ties gained traction throughout 2016 after over two years of marked stagnation brought on by the Ukraine crisis. In mid-December, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Japan, indicating that a Russo–Japanese rapprochement is clearly taking shape. Unfazed by stirring discord in the G7 and the anti-Putin sanctions regime, Abe seems bent on presiding over a resolution of the decades-old territorial row. But amid this Russia–Japan honeymoon, Abe should not lose sight of the perils of a charm offensive with Moscow, especially in the wake of the Donald Trump victory. In May 2016, Abe and Putin announced that they were planning to tackle the Northern Territories (referred to in Russia as the Southern Kuril Islands) dispute with an undisclosed new approach. Abe also unveiled an eight-point plan for economic cooperation, including joint projects in Russia’s Far East. While it has not been officially confirmed, there is evidence to suggest that the two announcements are directly connected. It is likely that Abe intends to use closer economic ties to sway Russia towards relaxing its hard-line stance on the Northern Territories. At the same time, Abe realises that merely giving to Russia without asking for anything in return would take a toll on his public support. Abe is striving to achieve tangible progress and strike a deal on the disputed territory at any cost, even if it means short-term political fallout. He hopes that the diverse economic cooperation plans will hasten the dispute’s resolution. But such optimism on Abe’s part seems unwarranted. Putin’s recent visit to Japan, which predictably ended with further economic agreements but no resolution of the Northern Territories dispute, seems to have confirmed this. There are two reasons that this optimism is unwarranted. First, Russia has the upper hand. …continue reading