Furusato Matsuri Tokyo 2017: Welcoming visitors back home (image gallery)

Source: city-cost.com ‘Welcome home’ reads the message at the top of the official guide to 2017’s ‘ふるさと祭り東京 (Furusato Matsuri Tokyo). Well, home never looked like a baseball stadium packed to the rafters with food stalls, oversized festival paraphernalia, and a hoard of visiting drinkers, nibblers, tasters, sippers, and eaters. Even at Christmas. Not even close. This is setting for one of Japan’s largest events celebrating the nation’s local foods and traditional performances; the Furusato Matsuri Tokyo (ふるさと祭り東京) hosted in Tokyo Dome (running until January 15, 2017).It’s a bold challenge to even contemplate assembling a comprehensive collection of bites from around Japan. This is a nation, after all, that arguably puts a food stuff at the top of any list of nouns and adjectives attempting to capture regional identity (well, perhaps after a default key chain character). The English-language event homepage uses the term ‘gotochi’ (ご当地) in front of the nouns ‘food’ and ‘drink’. To take this term in its simplest form, it means ‘local’, and thus, straight away, we can know that what we’re dealing with here isn’t fine dining (in the Michelin star sense). The grub on offer at ふるさと祭り東京 is akin to that which you can find, say, under the train tracks of Tokyo’s Yurakucho district, or the collection of stalls at Akihabara’s B-1 Grand Prix Shokudo. Not that a lot of it hasn’t been lavished with awards. As you shuffle (in the crowds that’s about the best you can do) around the myriad of stalls you’ll notice plenty of prize-winners and regional food ‘grand prix’ pole positioners. Trying to comprehensively navigate all of this is equally challenging (although there is an English-language guide app). You’re perhaps better off taking an à la carte approach, picking away at the stalls …continue reading