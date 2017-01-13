Hello Kitty cafe open in Osaka from January to March

We’ve seen our fair share of character- and franchise-themed cafes over recent years, especially in Tokyo but also in other cities around Japan. Past examples include cafes for Miffy, Sailor Moon, Kimi no Na wa, and Pompompurin.

Now Hello Kitty is getting in on the act. The Sanrio feline is coming to Osaka, along with her boyfriend, Dear Daniel, at a themed cafe pop-up at The Guest Cafe & Diner branch in Shinsaibashi.

Naturally this means there will be Hello Kitty-themed dishes and drinks galore for Osakans from January 14th until March 26th.

Take a look at some of the imaginative examples from the menu below. Given the timing of the cafe over Valentine’s Day and White Day (March 14th), there is a romantic feel to many of the dishes and desserts.

As always, there is also special merchandise for sale at the cafe such as stickers and stationery items, plus all customers will get free Hello Kitty coasters to take home with them. Visitors can take also commemorative pictures in a “photo spot”.

