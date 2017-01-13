Is This How The World Views Us? Part 2: Image is Everything!

Source: Loco in Yokohama If you haven’t read part 1, Loco in Cap-Haitien, HERE you go! I wasn’t in Japan long at all before I came to learn that here, particularly for non-Japanese, you are what the image of you portrays you as, nothing more, nothing less, until you’ve made personal contact. And, even then, you’re placed in the (awkward, at best, humiliating, at worst) position, with every new acquaintance made, of having to dismantle the image that proceeds you wherever you go. (Assuming you find the premise “Image is Everything” problematic – some people don’t, I’ve found, and these people tend to LOVE Japan unreservedly). Nearly every substantial relationship I’ve managed to eke out with Japanese people — be it a co-worker, a girlfriend, a drinking buddy, what have you — was preceded by this course of action, this image dismantling. The duration of this course of action varies dependant solely on the height, width, and girth of the wall erected around you; a wall cemented by the power of that image, and its influence on the person you’re attempting to make a connection with (which of course is case by case). Stereotype by stereotype, objectification by objectification, brick by ill-laid brick, chiseled away or jackhammered until at last I’m revealed to be the sum of my individual experience, and not the sum of everything said about people who favor me, often via the media. Early in my time here in Japan, my response to being forced to undo the damaging impact of the media upon my reputation was to go the extra mile to prove that I did not fit ANY of the stereotyped-plagued presumptions about who I am and what I’m capable of that preceded me here. Not one. My efforts at assimilation were characterized as much by my emulation …continue reading